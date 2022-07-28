Govt sets up task force for JKM leavers’ further studies: PM (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A task force comprising various government agencies to provide a special pathway for children from post-Welfare Department (JKM) institutions to further their studies in the field of skills or academics.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said this is because children aged 18 and above would no longer come under the responsibility of JKM which led to them dropping out of learning institutions.

“The government takes seriously the question of empowering leavers of JKM to ensure the future of the group,” he said in a statement after chairing the first 2022 meeting of the National Social Council (MSN) today,” he said.

He said government-linked companies (GLC) would be responsible for providing funds for their education and accommodation and career pathway while the National Welfare Foundation (YKN) would be the guarantor to assist children who are without documents with the cooperation of the National Registration Department.

He said Social Security Organisation (Socso) and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) have the roles to provide training and employment opportunities after they complete their studies while all assistance would be coordinated by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

Ismail Sabri said the meeting today also agreed to create a Gender Focal Team (GFT) in each ministry and agency in the effort to explore the potential of women in the economy and put gender in the mainstream in every planning, policy implementation and initiative.

He said GFT would have at least seven members to coordinate and implement the initiative to achieve gender equality.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said the Cyber Security Awareness Master Plan to combat cyber fraud cases would be established as the level of awareness is still low among members of the community on online fraud risks.

He said the initiative is aimed at creating knowledgeable, and responsible cyber citizens as well as protecting the people from falling prey to cyber criminals.

“The meeting also expressed concerns on the growing cases of cyber crimes. From 2016 to 2021, it was reported that there were almost 82,000 cases of cyber frauds involving losses amounting to RM2.21 billion,” he said,

The Prime Minister also described the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021 which had been passed by Dewan Rakyat on July 20 testified the commitment of the government in fighting sexual harassment issues in the country.

The MSN meeting was attended by related senior ministers, ministers and deputy ministers as well as the senior officials of ministries, departments and agencies involved. — Bernama