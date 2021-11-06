Govt should consider increasing allowance for PwDs - Ras Adiba

KUALA PILAH: The government should consider increasing the allowance rate for persons with disabilities (PwDs) to help reduce their cost of living burden, especially those who are unable to work actively.

OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi who is also Senate representative for PwDs said in fact, she often brought up the suggestion during the Dewan Negara sitting.

“Actually, since I become a Senator, I have always fought for PwDs allowance to be increased because the daily cost is very high, so I appeal to the government to consider giving it a raise.

“Nevertheless, there are many allocations for the group that have been increased under Budget 2022. Alhamdulillah...but I will continue to fight for our friends so that they can enjoy a better allowance to facilitate their situation,” she told Bernama after officiating the PwD challenge to Bukit Sikai programme here today.

In the meantime, Ras Adiba who is also the chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), said PwDs need to be self-reliant and not depend solely on other people in improving their lives.

She said the Covid-19 pandemic would definitely have an impact on the lives of PwDs but she urged the group not to give up and make it a challenge to be stronger and in turn, become a role model for their children and future generation.

“I recommend PwDs to work independently and not rely on assistance from other parties. We need to improve ourselves and have our own income because we have dignity and ability like normal people,” she said.

Commenting on today’s programme, Ras Adiba said the activities could give a better understanding to PwDs that they are able to do anything if they remain focused and work hard like other people.

“Go out with other PwD friends to improve your skills and if you do not have any skills, this is the time to take up new activities, courses and seminars either online or face-to-face,” she added.

Over 40 participants including their guides took part in the programme which was the second challenge after Bukit Taisho last year. — Bernama