KUALA LUMPUR: The government should defer the enforcement of the CL17A section under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2018 that is to take effect from June 1, 2020 to June 1, 2021.

Malaysian Association of Certified Fraud Examiners president Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar (pix) said this is to give companies sufficient time to put up the required procedures in place especially when the Covid-19 pandemic has affected businesses, with many entities fighting for business survival.

According to him, the suggestion was based on some factors such as the survey conducted by Malaysian Institute of Corporate Governance’s (MICG) assessment of Malaysia’s top 100 listed companies, where only 13 companies were found to have achieved scores of more than 90% in 2019.

The average score was 62% while the average state of completion for adequate measures was 54%, he said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is also another hindrance to the implementation of this provision where it affects the business activities. Many companies are affected by Covid-19 and some have even shutdown,“ he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, he also suggested for MACC relook to improve the newly introduced CL17A based on world standards.

“Among others, it would be more appropriate to change the word gratification to “improper payments” under section 17A as it covers a wider area and it is used in United Kingdom (UK) law. These payments are made by commercial organisations for the purpose of securing any contract by bribing the relevant parties,“ he said.

Furthermore, he said, the MACC could also consider to offer and add a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) clause in the MACC Act 2009 as practised in the UK and Singapore as foreign companies deciding to invest in Malaysia would also look into the country’s anti-corruption laws and compare them with other countries which have a DPA.

“DPA gives opportunities for companies being investigated for corporate liability offences to implement the compliance programmes within the agreed stipulated time. Currently, we do not have such procedure in Malaysia,“ he said.

On April 5, 2018, Parliament passed amendments to the MACC Act 2009 to further strengthen laws on the prevention of corruption in Malaysia, especially in the business world. The amendments will be effective from June 1 2020, which is two years after it is passed by Parliament.

Section 17A allows a defence for the organisation, by proving it had in place “adequate procedures” designed to prevent person(s) associated with it from undertaking such a conduct. — Bernama