Govt should have put protections for gig economy in recent amendments: MTUC

PETALING JAYA: The government should have taken into consideration the fast pace at which the economy is developing when amending the Employment Act, a unionist said today.

J. Solomon, secretary-general of the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC), said that for instance, those working in the gig economy and other informal sectors should be allowed to unionise.

He said this would ensure protection for them given that they now do not have any organisation to turn to for help.

He said these workers should also be protected under the Industrial Relations Act.

Solomon said the proposed amendments to the Act put forward by MTUC should be seen in a holistic manner. “The objective is to protect everyone,” he said.

“The amendments proposed (by the government) seem like an attempt at ‘union busting’ and therefore detrimental to workers,” he said.

He claimed that the MTUC was only told at the 11th hour that the ministry intended to put the amendments up for debate. “There was no effective consultation and the proposals made by MTUC was not put in the draft that was forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” he added.

Solomon said there was a “deficit of trust” with Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran.

He is now banking on the Dewan Negara to reject the amendments and to send the proposal back to the Dewan Rakyat.