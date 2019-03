KUALA LUMPUR: The government has remained firm in its stand against the lifestyle of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) groups and the practice will not be allowed in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the government did not recognise the lifestyle as lawful.

“I am shocked by the actions of a handful of people today who abuse the democratic space to defend practices that are against the Islamic teachings.

“How can we recognise something that is against the law. In fact, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has also reaffirmed the government’s stand in this issue,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Mujahid was commenting on a rally calling for greater women’s rights held in conjunction with the International Women’s Day near a shopping mall in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman yesterday.

Several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) including the Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO), Sisters in Islam (SIS) and LGBT supporters have reportedly joined the rally.

Among others, the rally demanded for the end of violence based on gender and sexual orientation and gender equality.

The rally however did not obtain permission from the police.

Mujahid said he left it to the Home Ministry to take firm action against the rally organisers.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah when contacted by Bernama said the police would call the rally organisers soon to assist with the investigations.

He also confirmed that the rally did not obtain police’s permit because the notice was submitted to the police in less than 10 days before the rally was held and the case would be investigated under Section 9 of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012. — Bernama