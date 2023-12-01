Govt sticks to stance not to float price of eggs: Fuziah

ALOR SETAR: The government is sticking to its stance not to float the price of eggs and to keep it below the price control, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Fuziah Salleh.

She said although there were requests from certain quarters, the government preferred to control the price of eggs for the time being.

“This issue involves the supply (of eggs) and price control. In terms of the supply, we are in the final phase of stabilising it.

“As for the price control, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim himself has expressed intention to control the price of eggs, but it will only last until our economy recovers and consumers have purchasing power.

“So far, we are still sticking to the stance of maintaining what we have now,” she told reporters after launching the Ministry’s Aduan Suri dan Peremajaan Semula Saluran Aduan Kepenggunaan initiative in conjunction with the Jualan Rahmah Carnival, here today.

Meanwhile, when asked about allegations that some egg retailers were imposing additional charges for transportation and handling costs that burdened consumers, Fuziah said the ministry was investigating the matter.

She said in this issue the government cannot blame the retailers because the egg supply was not bought at wholesale prices.

“We cannot place the blame entirely on the retailers. We will cooperate with several ministries to investigate the matter,” she said. - Bernama