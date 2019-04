PUTRAJAYA: The government is still waiting for consent from the Conference of Rulers on the appointment of the new Chief Justice, according to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“We are awaiting approval from the Conference of Rulers. I think it should come before the end of this week,“ he told the media when met after a meeting with civil servants, here today.

The post of Chief Justice was previously held by Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, who retired on April 12. — Bernama