PETALING JAYA: The government is studying ways to allow college and university students living outstation to return home after living through two phases of the movement control order (MCO), with the third phase from April 15 until April 28.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said there are about 80,000 students living in campuses nationwide and in rented homes, so to let all of them to return to their hometowns would mean a large amount of movements.

“We will ask the Health Ministry to look further into this, as we have seen good effects of the MCO which is a drop in positive cases. If we let the students go home without proper supervision, we will have failed this endeavour,“ he said in his daily press conference today.

While he acknowledged receiving suggestions from the Higher Education Ministry to allow the students to go home in stages, he urged them to remain where they are until the Health Ministry has studied the matter.

“This MCO will end sooner if we follow the plans of the Health Ministry,“ he said.

On another matter, he said beginning Phase 3 of the MCO, the police will not make compromises to violators of the order, and they will be remanded immediately and brought to court.

“We will leave it to the police to take stern and firm action against those who still stubbornly go against the MCO,“ he said.

He added that those who insulted the frontliners, including the medical professionals who are on duty, while being placed under mandatory quarantine after returning from overseas will be charged with Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharging his public functions.