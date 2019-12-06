Govt still waiting for RCI’s report on human trafficking: Liew

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is still waiting for the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s (RCI) report on human trafficking issues before it is presented to the relevant parties, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong (pix).

He said to date, he had not received any reports on the issue that was considered serious and required strict law enforcement in the fight against the crime.

“The government is still waiting for the full RCI report ... and I expect in the near future when the report is submitted, I will release it,” he said when winding up the debate on Suhakam’s report yesterday, which was debated for the first time in the Dewan Rakyat since the establishment of the commission 20 years ago.

Suhakam’s 2018 Financial Report and Financial Statement (Statute Paper ST.31 2019) were tabled in Parliament on April 11.

RCI was established last January after obtaining the consent of the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah on Jan 29 to appoint the RCI members.

The nearly three-hour debate session involved 12 Members of Parliament (MPs) taking part in debating various human rights issues.

Liew said the government took note of all the views including the issues raised by MPs during the debate and would ensure that Suhakam’s work was carried out thoroughly.

Thus, Liew assured that the welfare of Suhakam personnel including allowances wouldl be studied and fully researched as a sign of Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s support for the success of Suhakam’s mission. — Bernama