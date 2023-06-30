Govt studying proposal to place carbon trading under KPK: Fadillah

KUCHING: The government is studying a proposal to place carbon trading under the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (KPK), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix).

The Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister said currently, all issues related to carbon are under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change.

“Right now the government is discussing whether we can separate carbon storage and carbon trading and place it under the KPK.

“This is in line with the UN’s definition that carbon is a commodity,“ he told reporters after attending the Aidiladha ‘korban’ (sacrificial slaughter of cows) programme here today.

Fadillah said the effort to place carbon trading under the KPK is also expected to take some time because it involves changes in the ministry.

“At the federal government level we are also discussing to establish a specific law regarding carbon trading,“ he added.

On April 27, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg proposed that carbon trading be placed under the KPK. - Bernama