Govt subsidises up to 55.3% total costs of stays at quarantine centres for M’sians

PETALING JAYA: The government has subsidised by up to 55.3% of the cost of stays at quarantine centres for Malaysians, according to Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He added in a statement today that all Malaysians and foreign nationals who are allowed to enter Malaysia have to undergo the 14-day quarantine at government designated stations.

“The estimated total cost involved for each quarantined person is RM4,700. For Malaysians, they will need to pay RM2,100 (44.7%) for hotel room charges and three meals a day.

“The government will bear the remaining cost of RM2,600 including transportation costs from the border’s entrance to the quarantine station, food and beverage costs as well as PPE equipment for health workers, and the cost of cleaning and decontamination at the station,“ he said.

He noted that 1,631 Malaysians had returned from 22 countries from July 24 to 27.

They are at present being quarantined at nine centres in Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, Penang and Johor.

Meanwhile, 210 individuals have been arrested for defying the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), he said.

He said 10 have been remanded and 199 individuals were issued compounds.

“Seventy-two of were involved in night club and pub activities,“ he said.

On ‘Ops Benteng’, or operations to crackdown on illegal migrants, he said a foreign national was arrested at a roadblock on Monday.

He noted that the police had set up 74 roadblocks and checked 37,281 vehicles.

On the compliance of SOPs, he said the special task force had conducted checks on 66,563 premises on Monday.

The venues that were checked included 4,230 supermarkets, 5,883 restaurants, 1,508 hawkers, 1,398 factories and 3,720 banks.