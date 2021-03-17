Govt subsidising almost 30 sen per litre for RON95, Diesel — Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is subsidising almost 30 sen per litre for RON95 petrol and diesel, which are currently set at their respective ceiling prices of RM2.05 and RM2.15, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister said the government had set the ceiling prices to protect consumers from the impact of fuel price hikes as based on current trend, world crude oil prices are expected to rise.

“This means that the government is subsidising a total of RM3 billion at the current price,“ he said in his special address on the Strategic Programme to Empower the People and the Economy (Pemerkasa) today.

Muhyiddin said the government also subsidised almost 50 percent of the price of a 14-kilogramme (kg) cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used by households.

“The actual market price for a 14 kg cylinder of LPG gas is currently around RM50. However, the retail price has been set at RM26.60 per cylinder,“ he said.

The prime minister assured the people that the government would continue to provide the subsidy so that the prices of daily necessities would remain at reasonable levels. — Bernama