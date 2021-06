KUALA LUMPUR: The government has taken note and will take follow-up actions based on the Federal Constitution and national laws in upholding the views of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as stated in the statement issued by Istana Negara yesterday.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement today, said:

“During the audience with the King earlier, the Prime Minister has briefed and advised His Majesty on Covid-19 pandemic management, the enforcement of the Emergency Ordinance, the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, economic stimulus packages and financial aid to the people, the reconvening of Parliament, the National Recovery Plan and other related matters.

“Upholding the view of His Majesty, the government will take follow-up measures based on the Federal Constitution and national laws.”

Yesterday, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his opinion that Parliament should be reconvened as soon as possible and that the vaccination programme must be stepped up by reducing bureaucracy so that the target of 80 percent herd immunity could be achieved as quickly as possible.

In the Istana Negara’s statement, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the King expressed the views after weighing the views of all political party leaders, the Independent Special Committee on Emergency 2021 as well as briefings by experts and government agencies.

He said His Majesty also expressed hope that the Covid-19 infection curve can be flattened quickly and viewed that vaccination was the only exit strategy to contain the pandemic. — Bernama