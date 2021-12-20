Govt targets 60pct RFID usage by end 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry is targeting 60 per cent usage of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for toll payments by the end of 2022, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said the use of Touch ‘n Go and SmartTAG cards may be stopped by the end of 2023.

“We understand the concerns voiced by highway users and would like to clarify that for now, Touch‘ n Go and SmartTAG card lanes remain operational on all highways and they will only be phased out, taking into account RFID usage rates and RFID lane availability,“ he said during the question-and-answer session.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Senator Aknan Ehtook on the ministry’s plans on the use of RFID technology.

Arthur added that the cost of RFID is much lower than Touch ‘n Go and SmartTAG, apart from not having maintenance costs such as replacing the battery as needed for SmartTAG, besides ease of topping up online (for RFID).

“At the RFID lane, we can clear 1,000 vehicles per hour, but Touch‘ n Go only 550 vehicles per hour, meaning this technology (RFID) can indeed help reduce congestion at toll plazas.

“Currently, a discount of RM10 will be given if one buys the Touch N Go RFID tag with the Touch n’ Go e-wallet. At the same time the Government is studying some methods to provide additional incentives such as new car buyers having the RFID pre-installed,“ he said.

Arthur said this in response to another supplementary question from Senator Seruandi Saad’ who wanted to know whether the government intended to provide free installation or subsidies to consumers who switch from Touch ‘n Go and SmartTAG to RFID to reduce their cost burden. — Bernama