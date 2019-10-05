Govt targets GDP of RM3.4 trillion by 2030 via WKB2030

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is targeting a gross domestic product of RM3.4 trillion by 2030 with an average annual growth rate of 4.7% over 10 years through the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB2030).

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the figure is only being used as the government’s target and will not be the sole proof of the wealth of the country or the people.

This is because the government’s priority is more towards ensuring the people have a strong purchasing power amid the ever-increasing cost of living, he said.

“There are countries that pay high incomes in the billions of ringgit but (their people’s) purchasing power is very low. Hence we are careful in raising income because every time we increase salaries and other remunerations, the cost of living would (also) increase.

“This time we intend to raise income that leads to an increase in buying power (as) the purchasing ability is more important than the amount (of income) given,” he told a media conference after launching WKB2030 here today.

Dr Mahathir also believes that WKB2030 will be able to realise the target of at least 30% Bumiputera equity ownership, which has not been achieved as set by the New Economic Policy.

However, he urged Bumiputeras to advance and embrace all opportunities provided by the government in order to achieve the WKB2030 goals.

He said Bumiputeras must reject laziness and being choosy about jobs so that opportunities offered are not snatched by others, especially foreigners who are willing to work even when the jobs are viewed by locals as difficult, dangerous and dirty.

“We provide job opportunities but they are not keen to work. We want to give them the opportunity to attend universities but they are not interested to study.

“We design ways to achieve (the goals) but the people who need to accomplish the task are those being targeted. If they themselves do not welcome (what is offered), it would be difficult for us to achieve the goals,” he said.

Asked on efforts to increase the efficiency of the country’s tax system, Dr Mahathir said the government may introduce new taxes but gave his assurance that it will not burden the people.

“The (Sales and Service Tax) system was not applied in an orderly and organised manner so many people escaped paying taxes. This (system) will be fine-tuned further.

“We may also have to introduce new taxes that will not be much of a burden to the people,” he added. — Bernama