PUTRAJAYA: The plan to consolidate smallholdings into one big farm has faced many obstacles, according to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the government tends to give them everything, including too much support.

“This is because we want them to earn money so that they can buy their own houses. Because they get everything, the rural farmers don’t have to do anything,“ he said after the launch of the Rural Development policy.

Mahathir said paddy farm land consolidation had been attempted a long time ago in Pokok Assam, Kedah. He said this was because the farmers failed to follow through with the project.

