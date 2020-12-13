Govt to add Covid-19 vaccine order to cover 60-70 pct of M’sians - Muhyiddin

TANGKAK: The government has plans to increase its purchase of the Covid-19 vaccine to cover the immunisation needs of about 60-70 per cent of Malaysians compared to 30 per cent currently.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said this was because some nations had purchased doses exceeding their population.

“As for Malaysia, we have already got 30 per cent. I have instructed Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba along with Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation) to negotiate and increase it from 30 per cent to 60 or 70 per cent.

“So far, this has been the advice of Health Ministry... if it can be increased to that number, then more people will be protected from the Covid-19 virus,“ he said in his speech at the Gambir state constituency Deepavali 2020 celebrations here, today.

Muhyiddin, who is also Gambir assemblyman, said suppliers have also been asked to expedite delivery of the vaccine, which is scheduled to arrive in March.

“(Whether the vaccine is) effective or not, let’s not get the people upset with the Prime Minister (for not purchasing enough)...the others have purchased, so I am also doing the same... we will quickly buy more,” he said. -Bernama

