Govt to adjust salary scales of civil servants in budget 2024

JOHOR BAHRU: The government has agreed to adjust the salary scales of lecturers, professors and civil servants through the second Madani Budget which will be tabled in Parliament this October.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the move was a temporary measure until a comprehensive study on the civil servants’ salary and pension scheme was completed by next year.

“I see that the salary adjustment of lecturers, professors and civil servants has not been reviewed or increased for 10, 12 years.

“Even though according to the allocation, every 10 years there must be an adjustment (of salary), as the Prime Minister, I have to solve this problem,“ he said during a question and answer session at the ‘Temu Anwar Johor Bahru’ programme held at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Skudai here, today.

He said a committee had been created to review the adjustment.

The hour-and-a-half programme today was attended by almost 4,000 students, educators and members of the public.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and UTM Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail. - Bernama