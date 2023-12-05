Govt to allocate over RM103.86m to imams, bilals, religious teachers in Kelantan this year

KOTA BHARU: The federal government is allocating over RM103.86 million to imams, bilals, siaks, takmir and KAFA (Religious and Fardu Ain Class) teachers in Kelantan this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

A total of 1,170 imams would receive a total of RM11.9 million, while 341 takmir teachers would receive allowances totalling RM3.68 million, while allocations for 5,470 KAFA teachers’ allowances would total RM82.79 million.

“A special one-off RM600 payment will be continued this year for imams, bilals, siaks, and takmir teachers, with 2,605 recipients and an allocation of RM1.56 million,” he said during his speech at the 2023 Kelantan state level Ulama and Umara MADANI programme at the Sultan Ismail Petra Silver Jubilee Islamic Complex in Panji here today, in the presence of Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz and Kelantan mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad.

He also said that the government’s contributions of RM232.80 per person under the Social Security Organisation’s (SOCSO) Self-Employment Injury Scheme (SPS Lindung) would be continued for imams, bilals, siaks and takmir teachers in Kelantan, involving 2,605 recipents with a total annual allocation of RM606,444.

“The government also clearly wants Islamic agencies to be the best examples in management and governance efficiency. This is the challenge we must take up together, not only at the federal level but also at individual states.

“For instance, we must stress on financial management and administration governance of Islamic affairs. We don’t want to be involved in any misconduct,” he said, adding that the government, through Yayasan Taqwa (MAIWP) has channeled aid amounting to RM2.65 million so far to the Kelantan state disaster assistance fund.

“This includes RM829,225 for the construction of new homes, RM1.53 million for repairs to existing homes, RM278,700 for repairs for mosques and suraus, and RM10,000 for repairs for educational institutions,” he added. - Bernama