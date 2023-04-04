Govt to announce 30 items under SHMMP for Aidilfitri on April 13: Salahuddin

KUALA SELANGOR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will announce the 30 items to be placed under the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration on April 13.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said the list of items would also include the main ingredients for making kuih raya.

“This price control will begin next week (April 13) for two weeks, which is seven days before Raya and seven days after Raya.

“These are the government’s measures to ensure that the people can celebrate Ramadan and Hari Raya in a situation where we can still control the prices set,” he told the media after a walkabout at the Selangor Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar at Dataran Esplanade Eco Grandeur Park, Puncak Alam, here, today.

He said that even though the prices of the items have not been announced, the ministry found that several big supermarkets are already selling the basic items at rahmah prices.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security had also assured that the supply of eggs would be sufficient throughout the festive season.

“We (at KPDN) will also continue to monitor the (egg situation) daily. In addition, chickens will still be sold according to the ceiling price... it will not be increased,” he added. - Bernama