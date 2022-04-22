Govt to announce additional SOP relaxation: Khairy (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The government will announce further relaxation of the standard operating procedures (SOP) as the country moves towards the endemic phase, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

“Insya Allah, from time to time the ministry will announce additional SOP relaxation to enable us to return to normal.

“It’s better safe than sorry and we don’t want to repeat the mistakes of other countries,” he said in his speech at the handing over of the Endocrine Institute new building project at the Putrajaya Hospital here today.

Earlier, in a press conference at a separate programme, Khairy was also asked about the face mask requirement to which he responded: “Wait until next week.”

He said even though Malaysia is now in the transition to endemic phase, the community still needs to adhere to the SOP and public health measures stipulated to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is crucial because if we look at the management of the pandemic in Malaysia today, we are getting increasingly successful.

“Cases are getting more under control, admissions to hospitals are declining, Covid-19 mortality rates and admissions to intensive care units are also declining,” he said.

On the issue involving the MySejahtera application raised by Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Wong Kah Woh yesterday, Khairy said he is ready to be called to give more statement to the committee.

“I’m not sure what he meant. My statement is clear (but) if he wants to call me back, please do so,” he said.

Yesterday, Wong said the government seems to be confuse as to which body appointed KPISoft Sdn Bhd as the MySejahtera application vendor as there has been no formal contract between the company and the government.

Meanwhile, Khairy said the opening of the first endocrine institute in Malaysia soon would enhance endocrinology services in the country.

Endocrinology is an area of expertise that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of hormone-related disorders in the body.

The Putrajaya Hospital Endocrine Institute will be equipped with 220 beds as well as various facilities including a hybrid smart operating room and three general operating rooms. — Bernama