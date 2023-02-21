Govt to announce soon major digital investments in Malaysia: Rafizi

PUTRAJAYA: Major investments related to the digital economy in Malaysia will soon be announced by the government, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli (pix).

“The announcement is not only good news for the country’s economy but it should be welcomed and used as a catalyst for us to accelerate all the plans in the national digital economy blueprint,“ he said at the monthly meeting with the ministry staff here today.

Rafizi said the Ministry of Economy will organise a national “hackathon” next month as part of the ministry’s efforts to drive innovation in mainstream society.

“Previously, innovation was seen as negligible, meant only for certain people, but now for our economy to develop, we need a large group of people who can contribute to developing highly innovative products and services.

“As such, they will be accorded all the necessary assistance via the systems that we have in the public and private sectors,“ he said.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Rafizi said the government would not interfere in the investigation on the procurement issue of the littoral combat ships for use by the Royal Malaysian Navy and would allow full freedom to the relevant authorities to conduct investigations.

“The authorities responsible possess the full freedom to investigate and I prefer to leave it like that.

“Let the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Attorney General’s Chambers, the public prosecutors, and the judges investigate and have a free hand as there is no interference,” he said when asked if the investigation would need to proceed further.

Earlier on Aug 4, 2022, the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed that it had completed nine proceedings on the LCS issue by calling several witnesses.

The results of the proceedings found that the LCS project contract was awarded to the Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd through direct negotiations with the government paying RM6 billion, yet not one LCS vessel was completed. - Bernama