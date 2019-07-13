Govt to assist SMEs in adopting robotic automation technology

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will undertake a comprehensive effort to help small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs make the switch to robotic automation technology, according to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“We must approach it in a holistic way if we want SMEs to shift to robotic automation. It requires a big investment which SMEs may not be able to afford.

“The International Trade and Industry Ministry is formulating a new approach to help the SME industry make that leap to meet the present needs,” he told reporters after launching the two-day Graduate Aspire Career Fair, here today.

On the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030’s target of producing 250,000 entrepreneurs to create one million jobs, Mohamed Azmin said the government would improve the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector.

“For Malaysia to progress as an industrial nation, we must equip our workforce with new skills and expertise in line with technological advancement. We need a paradigm shift so that graduates meet the demand of the industry,” he said.

He said the latest development in technology required certain talents from the young generation.

“We have set a target to train the young local workforce in technology in order to reduce our dependence on foreign labour. We have the potential of developing a talented young workforce and we have to open up opportunities for them,” he said. - Bernama