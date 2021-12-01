Govt to bar travellers from Omicron-risk countries

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry will impose entry restrictions on foreign workers and international students from countries with a high risk of Omicron infections.

The affected countries were South Africa, Botswana, Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Italy, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Spain, France, Israel, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden, and Japan.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the list would be updated regularly, and countries added or removed as needed.

He said that while Malaysian citizens, permanent residents and long-term passholders were not barred, they would be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine on arrival.

No cases of the variant have been reported in Malaysia yet.