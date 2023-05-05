Govt to channel RM3m to Malaysian Red Crescent to encourage volunteerism

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to channel a total of RM3 million to the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) to encourage the association in their voluntary and humanitarian work and services.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said of the total, RM1 million will be channelled through the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, RM1 million through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), specifically for humanitarian acts locally and abroad.

“The other RM1 million is for improvement and maintenance work at MRC headquarters in every state,” he said when launching MRC’s 75th anniversary celebration and new national headquarters here today.

Anwar said the government always appreciates the role of volunteers in this country who are willing to risk themselves in an effort to deliver aid and welfare both at home and abroad.

He said the spirit of volunteerism is also in line with one of the core values in the concept of MADANI, which is courtesy, which values universal humanity regardless of narrowed racial disparities.

“Humanity means that we have care and compassion. The value of humanity is when we care and be considerate to help those in need, and this is something that the MRC promotes.

“The MRC has been around for 75 years, almost the same age as I am, and they have a very extensive experience in voluntary and humanitarian acts as reported in the media. Their representatives were always there taking risks to help others during a tragedy, disaster and calamity, with some even sustaining injuries,” he said.

As such, Anwar said he wants the relevant ministries to help and encourage more young people to participate in voluntary and humanitarian work.

Also present were Tunku Temenggong of Kedah Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah who is MRC national chairman.

The prime minister also expressed his appreciation and praised the efforts made by Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz for her extraordinary commitment and success in keeping the MRC’s flag flying high until today. - Bernama