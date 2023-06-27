Govt to consider making SKM on par with SPM qualifications

PUTRAJAYA: The Unity Government will consider making the Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM) equal to Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) qualifications to boost the marketability of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also National TVET Council chairman, said the policy paper on the suggestion will be brought for the consideration of the Cabinet in two weeks’ time.

“They (TVET graduates) can enter the private or public sector based on the (SKM) certificates issued,” he told reporters after launching the TVET MADANI portal here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who had chaired the National TVET Council meeting earlier, said that the government was planning several changes in policies to ensure the TVET sector could continue to grow in the country.

“We can’t think in silos but need to coordinate among 12 ministries, government-linked companies and the private sector so that nothing is left out,” he said, adding that the aim is to reduce the dependence on foreign labour and to reduce unemployment.

“It’s time to use local labour, give them adequate training according to what the market needs and their interests,” he said.

On the suggested setting up of a Gig Economy Commission, Ahmad Zahid said he has held informal meetings with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the matter and a Cabinet paper is underway.

He had mooted the idea of a commission to oversee the gig industry ecosystem during the 2023 UMNO General Assembly during his speech in his capacity of UMNO president.-Bernama