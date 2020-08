KUALA LUMPUR: The government will consider the need for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to be set up to investigate alleged misappropriation of funds in Tabung Haji (TH).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the matter would be discussed at a Cabinet meeting soon.

“The government understands that there must be an independent and authoritative body to review and evaluate all transactions carried out by TH.

“The Cabinet meeting in the near future will discuss in-depth the TH issue, including the proposal and justification for the establishment of an RCI,“ he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address at the Dewan Rakyat sitting, here today.

The TH issue became a hot topic of discussion in the Dewan Rakyat recently, drawing heated arguments from both sides of the divide.

Among the matters brought up was the need to set up an RCI to investigate allegations of misconduct by TH’s previous management.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli stressed that the government would strive to find a solution accepted by all parties.

“The government will also examine and evaluate all transactions made by TH either (made) prior to this or in the future. The government’s focus is to ensure that all TH operations are carried out with full integrity and trust,“ he added. - Bernama