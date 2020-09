KUALA LUMPUR: The government is committed to continue helping the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) along their recovery path in the upcoming 2021 Budget, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix).

He said that would be done via continued support for digitalisation and automation, building on the foundation laid by the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin), Prihatin SME Plus, National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), and Prihatin Supplementary Initiative Package (Kita Prihatin) to encourage this transition.

Other than that, Tengku Zafrul said the government would also facilitate the SMEs to accelerate the adoption of digitalisation under Budget 2021 that will be tabled in the Parliament on Nov 6, 2020.

“Records have shown that crucial technological and digital migration have yet to hit critical mass among SMEs.

“We need to raise awareness that with digitalisation, SMEs can have a bigger market reach and go regional, and how our financial institutions can support them in this process,” he said.

The finance minister said this when delivering his opening remarks at Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Bhd’s (CGC) 25th Financial Institution (FI) and SME Awards here, today.-Bernama