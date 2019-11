KUALA LUMPUR: The government has found sufficient evidence to continue its investigation on the importation of cellulose fibre reinforced cement flat and pattern sheet (FCB) from Indonesia.

In a statement today, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) said the decision was made after completing its preliminary anti-dumping investigation under Section 23 of the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993 (the Act) concerning imports of FCB products from the country.

“The government has also decided to impose a provisional measure, which shall be in the form of provisional anti-dumping duties guaranteed by a security equivalent to the amount of the dumping margins determined in the preliminary determination.

“Provisional anti-dumping duties of 35.43% and 108.10% will be applied on imports of subject merchandise from the alleged country and shall be effective not more than 120 days from Nov 22, 2019,” it said.

Miti added that the provisional measure excludes subject merchandise imported for external roofing end usage.

The investigation was initiated in accordance with the Act and the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Regulation 1994 on July 26 following a petition from UAC Bhd on behalf of the domestic industry producing the like product.

“UAC Bhd claimed that FCB originating or exported from the alleged country are being imported into Malaysia at a price lower than the local selling price, thus causing material injury to the local industry,” it said, adding that the final determination will be made no later than March 21, 2020. — Bernama