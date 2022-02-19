Govt to create 600,000 jobs through JaminKerja initiative (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia’ initiative supports the goal of reducing the country’s unemployment rate by creating 600,000 job opportunities this year with an allocation of RM4.8 billion, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the initiative, themed ‘Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Sejahtera’ (A Prosperous Malaysian Family), is in line with the creation of job opportunities which is the main thrust under the 2022 Budget.

“The JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia is a manifestation of the government’s commitment in providing more comprehensive employment opportunities and producing more sustainable economic development as well as driving the country’s recovery efforts in a structured manner and contributing towards strengthening the country’s labour market,” he said.

He said this at the launching of the JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia initiative and JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival 2022 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here, today.

Also present were Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

The Prime Minister said JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia consists of three main programmes, namely the JaminKerja Incentive Employment, to be implemented by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) which targeted 300,000 job opportunities.

In addition, the Malaysia Short-term Employment Programme (MySTEP) which offers 80,000 job opportunities in the public sector, government-linked companies (GLCs) and strategic partners.

Meanwhile, the third programme, training and upskilling (Upskill Malaysia), implemented by HRD Corp, will provide skills training for job seekers to increase their marketability as well as guarantee job placement with a target of 220,000 trainees.

In the meantime, he said, the JaminKerja Employment incentive will focus on efforts to encourage employers to recruit new employees, especially among the unemployed, vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, ex-soldiers, ex-prisoners, senior citizens, and women, for extended periods to ensure no group is marginalised.

He said once employers were given incentives for hiring, job seekers could use the MYFutureJobs portal to get job matches and fill vacancies offered.

“Incentives will also be given to employers who hire local workers for positions usually filled by foreign workers or expatriates,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said eligible employers would receive government financial assistance of between 20 to 40 per cent of the employee’s maximum gross salary, or RM10,000 for a period of 12 months.

For the MySTEP programme, he said, it was targeting 80,000 contract job opportunities covering 50,000 posts in the public sector and the rest in GLCs this year.

With an allocation of RM1.7 billion, MySTEP will be led by the Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (LAKSANA), under the Ministry of Finance, which will implement strategic collaborations with other government agencies.

At the same time, the Prime Minister said, the Ministry of Human Resources will hold 312 open interview programmes and job carnivals throughout the year.

“This JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival is the opener for 2022 and the first to be organised, offering more than 12,000 job opportunities from 50 employers from various industries.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government remains committed to helping more Malaysian families who faced different challenges to land jobs.

To reduce the skills mismatch, he called on the industry to implement better recruitment strategies by taking into account social changes, including a more flexible work environment so that better matches can be created.

He said employers also need to be more creative in offering good jobs to employees so that they stay with the company.

The Prime Minister also said that Malaysia was on the right track in its economic recovery efforts through the creation of more new jobs to meet the current needs of the labour market.

“As the chairman of the National Employment Council (NEC), I am confident that NEC’s efforts in increasing the momentum of job creation and boosting the job market will be continued through this initiative, further strengthening the income of Malaysian families, especially the asnaf, B40 and M40 groups,” he said.

The Prime Minister also called on employers including government agencies, GLCs, and the private sector to take advantage of the opportunities and incentives provided under the JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia initiative as it will be of great benefit to both employers and job seekers.