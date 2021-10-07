Govt to decriminalise suicide attempts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) have agreed to decriminalise suicidal acts, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Presently, anyone who attempts to act or commit suicide will be prosecuted under Section 309 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to a year, or fine or both upon conviction.

He said the ministry and the AGC have agreed to abolish Section 309 of the Penal Code and the matter will be raised in the Cabinet and amendments will be made.

“With this development, those who attempt suicide will not be prosecuted again,“ he said.

More to come