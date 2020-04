PUTRAJAYA: The total number of Malaysians working in Singapore who are currently on unpaid leave to be brought home or not will be known after a discussion on the matter is held between two countries.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said so far, there had been no mass return of Malaysians as factories in the republic were still operating while those whose factories had been closed were given the opportunity to remain there.

“We have yet to receive the details from Singapore government. We have instructed the Human Resources Minister to hold discussions with his counterpart on whether Malaysians who have been given unpaid leave will return or not.

“We will plan on how to avoid congestion...as I mentioned yesterday, we will provide 10,000 rooms at quarantine centres if there is a mass return of Malaysians (from Singapore),” he told the daily press confrence on the Movement Control Order (MCO) here today.

He was commenting on the fate of Malaysians in Singapore following the extension of the circuit breaker in that country until June 1, which has resulted in more sector having to suspend operations.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said a total of 15,946 Malaysians who returned from abroad had been quarantined since April 3.

He said of that total, 4,218 individuals had completed their quarantine and were allowed to return home since April 17.

“Yesterday, 738 Malaysians who returned home have been placed under mandatory quarantine,” he said adding that to date, 196 quarantine centres are in operation. — Bernama