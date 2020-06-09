Govt to discuss with Bangladesh on repatriation of Rohingya caught on Monday

PETALING JAYA: The Foreign Affairs Ministry has been tasked to liaise with Bangladesh to accept Rohingya refugees who have fled from Cox Bazaar, according to Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said they will need to discuss the possibility of repatriating the refugees back there or to Bhasan Char Island in the Gulf of Bengal.

There is a refugee settlement in Cox’s Bazar, in the southeast coast of Bangladesh.

The decision was in response to an AFP report, that more than 260 Rohingya were caught trying to enter Malaysia via Langkawi on Monday.

Ismail Sabri described the way in which the Rohingyas had entered made it “difficult” for authorities.

“It is true that they entered but their modus operandi makes it difficult for us. Before entering into our shores, they had damaged their boats’ engines to prevent being deported immediately.

“Fifty three Rohingya also jumped into the sea ... leaving us with not much choice but to take them in as do we let them die in the sea or save them on humanitarian grounds?” he said, explaining his reasons before the flurry of questions on accepting illegal immigrants.

“I’m sure you would agree that we can’t have the children or the elderly left to die in the sea in front of our eyes without rescuing them,“ he said.

However, he added that the ministry would engage with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to have them resettled in another country.

“We cannot take in any more Rohingya refugees,“ Ismail Sabri stated, noting that there had already been concerns raised on the treatment of migrants and refugees in Malaysia.

“It would be better for signatories of the 1951 Refugee Convention to accept them,” he added.