Govt to examine need to implement WFH policy -KSN

KUALA TERENGGANU: The government will look into whether there is a need to implement the work from home (WFH) policy for civil servants, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

This is following the increase in Covid-19 cases which has logged over 20,000 daily cases due to the Omicron variant.

According to Mohd Zuki, the matter involving 1.4 million civil servants nationwide, must be discussed and decided in a Cabinet meeting.

“I cannot say anything further on this (WFH), but it has to be looked into thoroughly and discussed at the Cabinet level and we will comply (once decided).

“However, the most important thing for us (civil servants) is to adhere to the Covid-19 standard operation procedures (SOPs) and follow the instructions given by the authorities.”

He said this after the Terengganu Royal Malaysian Customs Department’s (JKDM) CSR programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Bayas, here today which was attended by JKDM director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir.

At the event, a total of 88 tithe recipients or asnaf received assistance in the form of food baskets, cash and wheelchairs donated by the JKDM and the Terengganu State Secretary’s Office.

In another development, Abdul Latif Abdul said the fitting of body cameras on JKDM enforcement personnel is expected to be implemented in June. However, the matter would be done in stages as it involved a large allocation.

“For the first phase, we expect its implementation will involve over 100 enforcement personnel, including front-line staff working at airports and the borders,“ he added.

-Bernama