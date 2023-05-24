Govt to focus on several priorities in addressing critical issues this year

LANGKAWI: The Malaysian government will focus on several priorities that will play an important role in addressing critical issues such as economic uncertainties, natural disasters and people’s quality of life this year.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said these priorities include developing a prevention model for natural disasters, health and food security, a system to bridge the gap between rural and urban communities and social innovation initiatives to improve the lives of people with the lowest sources of income.

He said one of the most important tools for addressing the challenges is the use of space technology.

“Although some may be concerned about where technological advances may lead, including an increased potential for destruction to earth, space technologies have not only brought enormous tangible benefits in various areas of life, but have also deepened the understanding of what constitutes the essence of humanity.

“Advances in space technology will undoubtedly change physical reality in the next century and possibly ensure humanity’s survival,“ he said in his keynote speech at the Langkawi International Space Forum (LISF) 2023 in conjunction with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA’23) here today.

He said Malaysia does not want to be left behind in the development of space technology as part of the development of the country as a whole.

Fahmi said as outlined in Malaysia Space Exploration 2030 (MSE2030), the space sector is expected to contribute up to RM10 billion to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030 through the implementation of the National Space Policy Action Plan 2030.

He said these priorities are in line with the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (DSTIN) 2021-2030 plan to transform Malaysia into a high-tech country by 2030.

In order to successfully implement the government’s efforts to make space a new economic resource for the country, the Malaysian Space Board Act 2020 was gazetted on Jan 25 last year and has entered into partial force on Aug 4, with the goal of making it fully enforced by the end of this year, he added.

“This shows that Malaysia has a space ecosystem that is willing to support not only the government space programme, but more importantly, domestic players in the private space industry and their international partners,“ he said.

Fahmi said as a result, Malaysia will be able to attract more domestic and international space companies to invest and do business in the country, including satellite launch operations.

“We believe that a conducive space ecosystem supported by a national law is very important because it builds investor confidence by providing clear rules and regulations for the activities in which they want to invest,“ he said.

The two-day LISF is to underscore the importance of space science and technology for a sustainable regional development in Southeast Asia. The event’s core focus revolves around the New Space economy, the peaceful use of space technology and the democratisation of access to space. - Bernama