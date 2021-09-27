Govt to further support gig economy development

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will create an ecosystem to further support the development of the gig economy, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He added that efforts will be intensified to accredit local platforms based on international partnership economy industry standards, to enhance global competitiveness.

“Besides that, a regulatory framework is already in place to ensure that platform providers, employees and users are protected.

“The government will also ensure that compensation, health protection and savings for retirement are strengthened,“ he said.