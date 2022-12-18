Govt to import high-powered pumps to tackle stagnant floodwater problem: Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: The government will buy and import more high-powered pumps to solve the problem of stagnant floodwaters throughout the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“I will coordinate with the director-general of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and the Malaysian Defence Force (APM) to immediately see how the high-powered pumps can be immediately deployed throughout the country.

“I will inspect these existing pumps, if they need to be imported immediately, I hope that JPS, NADMA and APM can submit a proposal according to the purchase procedure,“ he said after visiting a flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Tiang Darat here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Bagan Datuk MP, said the other immediate measure was to move the existing pumps to the flood-prone areas.

Meanwhile, he said pumps would be installed at nine locations here as suggested by the District Disaster Committee to solve the flood problem in the district.

“An immediate allocation is required from the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department with the opening of tenders according to the pump quality specifications,” he said.

On the long-term solution to the flood problem in the area, Ahmad Zahid said a permanent flood mitigation project amounting to RM80 million would be implemented and is expected to be completed within three years.

As at 8 am, 44 people from 13 families in Perak are being accommodated at two flood relief centres, namely Sekolah Menengah Abdul Rahman Talib (SMART) Batu 4 and Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Tiang Darat. - Bernama