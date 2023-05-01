Govt to improve administration, enforcement of agencies involved in child protection: Nancy

JOHOR BAHRU: The government through the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) will improve the administration and enforcement of agencies involved in dealing with child protection issues in the country.

KPWKM Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said she openly accepts criticisms, views and suggestions to ensure her ministry can protect children, especially in cases of bullying, abuse and mistreatment.

She said apart from agreeing to establish a department or special institute for children, her ministry also hopes to empower human resources by improving skills and expertise in the management of related cases under the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

“I do not rule out the possibility that there are weaknesses in this matter, maybe we lack manpower or certain expertise.

“For example, officers who have expertise in the field of psychology... I find now that the majority of JKM Department officers have diploma-level qualifications... so their burden is heavy and it is not fair to them.

“Among steps (to improve) is to create either an unit, or a new department or institution. I have presented this matter to the Cabinet so that the ministry can be restructured,“ she said prior to her visit to a children’s shelter home, here, today.

Nancy said her ministry will also seek a higher allocation for her ministry this year to allow it to carry out its tasks and responsibilities more effectively.

When asked about the amendment of laws related to children, she said the laws regarding the welfare of children contained in the existing Child Act 2001, are sufficient and comply with international standards.

“Recently the Child Act was amended in 2021, and according to an UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) report, our law complies with international child rights conventions. However, it does not stop there but rather it is a process that will continue,“ she added.

According to JKM statistics, a total of 3,848 cases of child mistreatment and abuse were reported from early January to August last year. - Bernama