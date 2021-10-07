Govt to improve MACC Act

PUTRAJAYA: The government will improve the legislation of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) by inserting new provisions in the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694) regarding proposed new offences.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) said among the new offences to be included in the Act was the misconduct of civil servants that caused leakage and loss of government funds deliberately (MIPO-Misconduct in Public Office).

In addition, the offence committed by commercial organisations or an individual in the sale of government projects or tenders to another party for financial benefits without implementing the project/tender (BO-Beneficial Ownership) is also proposed as a new offence.

“The government is committed to fighting corruption, improving integrity and implementing good governance,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Junaidi said from the enforcement aspect, the MACC was now focused on issues of leakage of funds, public interest and national security as well as constantly updating the latest techniques in investigations.

-Bernama