PETALING JAYA: The government will introduce excise duties on vape and e-cigarette liquids containing nicotine.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government supports a proposal for excise duty to be imposed on vapes, gels, and nicotine-based liquids used in e-cigarettes.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said these products were ubiquitous and the industry was estimated to be worth over RM2 billion.