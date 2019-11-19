Govt to introduce sex education programme for boys at national schools

PETALING JAYA: The government plans to introduce sex education solely for boys at all national schools.

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said her ministry would work with the Education Ministry to train teachers to teach these classes.

“The module, developed by the National Population and Family Development Board, is already being used at selected schools,” she said after launching the first National Symposium on Fathering, with the theme ‘The Fathering Difference’.

Yeoh said the effort was still at an initial stage and that the two ministries would work together to streamline the module for national schools.

She said details had already been shared with MPs but given the limitations in manpower, the government would consider making the module available online.

Yeoh said many boys still do not realise the consequences (of engaging in sex) as they lacked knowledge and awareness.

“The course is to teach the boys about the sexual reproductive system and that they have to respect girls and women, as well as to learn about the laws,” she said.

“So many boys do not know this and they just think that if ‘my girlfriend says it is okay then it is okay’ but it is not okay and they do not know the consequences, so we want to equip them with the right knowledge.”

However, Yeoh said parents should also take the responsibility to teach their children about sex.

“Some parents expect the teachers to play this role but sometimes the students do not like to learn such things from their teachers. We also hope to educate fathers to ensure they pass on the knowledge to their children,” she added.

Yeoh said the module for boys would deal with specific questions about understanding their bodies, sexual responsibilities, and sexual and domestic violence.

She said snippets carrying educational material on sexual abuse against children, a joint effort with Google, had already garnered more than two million views on YouTube.

“We are spending on resources that can go directly to our target audience. Fighting crime against children is not just the responsibility of our ministry. The NGOs need to play their part too,” she added.