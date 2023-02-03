Govt to look into efforts to overcome weaknesses revealed in LKAN

PUTRAJAYA: The government will look into efforts to overcome weaknesses and wastage of funds as revealed in the Auditor General’s Report (LKAN) Year 2021 Series 2, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pic) said.

“We will examine, not investigate, find a way to improve to guide us in future so that the same thing will not happen again,“ he told reporters after officiating at Putrajaya Open Day 2023 (POD 2023) here today.

According to the LKAN issued on Feb 16, overall, the implementation of the federal government’s activities, projects and programmes were carried out in accordance with the set objectives, but there were still weaknesses such as the output targets and the results set were not fully achieved.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had also on Jan 17 instructed the Cabinet to take seriously and scrutinise all remarks made in the Auditor-General’s Report 2021 on the expenses, leakages, and matters of non-compliance with conditions and regulations involving their respective ministries.

When asked on the Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR) which he chairs, Mohd Zuki said the details will be announced next week.

Mohd Zuki had reportedly said that STAR will observe, evaluate and provide analysis of projects or programme ideas based on the principles of Malaysia MADANI, namely with an emphasis on low cost and high impact as well as what can be done in the short, medium and long-term.

Earlier in his opening speech, Mohd Zuki said Putrajaya is a model for Malaysia MADANI, especially in the urban aspect that highlights characteristics of sustainability, well-being, creativity and courtesy.

According to him, the 2021 Auditor General’s Report on the development management of Putrajaya also recognised the federal territory’s success in achieving its development objectives in terms of urban sustainability, environmental sustainability, green city and community well-being.

He said Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) is actively involved in the ‘Smart Putrajaya’ initiative which is in line with one of Malaysia MADANI’s strategic cores which is Digitalisation of Public Services Delivery, where among the Smart Putrajaya initiatives are ‘Smart Transportation and Mobility’, ‘Smart Community’, and ‘Smart Economy’.

POD 2023 a four-day event starting today and organised in partnership between public, private agencies and non-governmental organisations, is a platform to enable the public to gain access to government services in one centralised area.

Mohd Zuki said over 60 ministries, departments, private and corporate agencies are participating in POD 2023 which is expected to attract 100,000 visitors.

A host of fun and interesting activities lined up during the four days include an Islamic forum, Mat Kilau movie, cultural performances, fishing competition in addition to sales kiosks and information booths set up by various government agencies. - Bernama