KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan government will prioritise Malaysia’s economic growth in 2019 to spur the country forward and achieve prosperity for all.

In a New Year’s message, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said this move would entail being faced with challenges which demand in turn hard work, commitment and sacrifices to build the basis of success together.

“(This is) to make Malaysia once again the Asian Tiger, a regional economic miracle, that holds fast to the principles of democracy, justice, unity and trust which would be legacy of the future generations,” he said today.

Azmin said during the first six months of Malaysia Baharu under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the country had undergone a process of directional change and new priorities that could spur the country’s economy forward.

He added that in the first 100 days, the government had also implemented almost all the institutional reforms promised.

Looking back at the year, Azmin said 2018 was very historic, with the people’s desire to be free of corruption realised via the victory for Pakatan Harapan in the 14th General Elections on May 9.

“This is the climax of the struggle over the past decade to defeat injustice that had robbed the future of our grandchildren.

“It was also a brave move by the people of Malaysia to determine the future of the country by taking matters into their own hands and no longer leaving it to the political elite. They had stepped up to rebuild the country which had had its real potential suppressed,” he added. — Bernama