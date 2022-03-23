Govt to propose Syariah Court divorces, alimony to be decided together: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will propose that Syariah Court judges deliver divorce and alimony decisions simultaneously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said.

He said this is to prevent issues from being dragged too long to the point that ex-wives and the children were victimised.

“Right now, after the divorce has been finalised, the case is brought up to hear alimony issues only later. Sometimes, this takes time.

“And that is why we have agreed for both divorce and alimony to be decided simultaneously, and this will allow all processes involving alimony to be expedited,” he told a media conference at the Parliament building today.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri held a meeting with representatives of the Malaysian Syariah Lawyers Association (PGSM) to discuss issues involving Syariah laws.

The prime minister said the government has also proposed alimony payment direct deductions for civil servants based on decisions made by the court.

He said courts can take action against employers for contempt if they decline to deduct salaries directly for alimony payments.

“As announced during the Umno general assembly recently, the (bank) accounts of (ex) husbands will be frozen for direct (alimony) payments to be made to the ex-wife and children.

“We are also proposing the Syariah court act sternly against (ex) husbands who defy court decisions, and that a contempt of court order is issued so that further legal action can be taken towards the (ex) husbands,” he said.

In view of this, Ismail Sabri said he will hold talks with the Finance Ministry and Bank Negara to direct banks to act on alimony payments as decided by the Syariah courts.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also announced the establishment of a Syariah Legal Aid Centre (BAGUS) which aims to ensure that Muslims in the country, especially the B40 group, have better access to seek justice, especially in the Syariah Court.

He said the centre will provide two basic services, namely free legal advice to the Muslim community who wished to seek legal advice on the claims process and procedures in the Syariah Court.

In addition, the centre provides free legal aid services for those making claims at minimum cost, which will be funded by the government.

“We want to ensure each mother or ex-wife is legally represented for them to receive the justice they deserve. And for that, I have approved a RM5 million allocation to kick-off operations,” he said.

For a start, BAGUS will be based at the Federal Territory Syariah Court in Kuala Lumpur before expanding nationwide. — Bernama