Govt to provide infrastructure for glutinous rice cultivation project

LANGKAWI: The government will focus on providing the necessary infrastructure facilities instead of cash aid to make a success of the glutinous rice cultivation project here.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the implementation of the project is a move by the government to help the people increase their income.

“The government will provide assistance such as building drainage and the like. Those who participate in the project will earn extra income.

“We are more comfortable with raising the income of Malaysians (by providing infrastructure) than handing out subsidy all the time. They get to increase their income through training and some infrastructure provided by the government,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after attending a briefing on development in Langkawi, here today.

Also present were Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) CEO Dr Hezri Adnan, Langkawi District Officer Muhammad Arof Darus and Langkawi City of Tourism Municipal Council president Radzuan Osman.

In the 2020 Budget, the government announced a RM30 million allocation for glutinous rice cultivation in Langkawi, which is expected to benefit 1,200 farmers.

Commenting on the development of Langkawi, Dr Mahathir, the Langkawi MP, said he was told that the island is now one of the top 10 islands in the world.

“There is a suggestion for Langkawi to be made free of pollution caused by vehicles. We want to reduce the number of vehicles using petrol and replace them with hybrid vehicles while buses are converted to electric buses to make Langkawi a very clean place that can attract tourists,“ he said. — Bernama