Govt to resolve school dropouts issue comprehensively: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is concerned about the issue of school dropouts and aims to resolve it comprehensively through the implementation of the Integrated Dropouts Tracking System.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said special model schools such as Comprehensive Special Model School Year 9 (K9) and Comprehensive Special Model School Year 11 (K11) will be expanded to provide opportunities to Orang Asli children, as well as those from remote and isolated areas to access education.

“The Sekolah Bimbingan Jalinan Kasih (SBJK) initiative for marginalised and stateless children will also be expanded,” he said when tabling the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Prime Minister said character education supporting the concept of human dignity (karamah insaniah) will be introduced through a systemic and holistic approach, with the hope of developing students’ identities towards becoming global talents equipped with knowledge, ethics, and noble morals.

The government is committed to improving the education system to develop the country’s future talents. With the concept of karamah insaniah, the emphasis will be on character and personality development to shape individuals and produce a resilient and competitive generation, he added.

The Prime Minister said the Digital Education Policy (DPD) will be launched to develop digitally skilled students in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) to improve education in the country.

“The objective of DPD is to produce digitally proficient and competitive students through the enhancement of knowledge, skills, and values. Among the key initiatives are the implementation of digital education competency training programmes, curriculum programme improvements, and the establishment of digital education experts’ teams,” he added.

The holistic education development based on human values will be supported through the creation of knowledgeable and skilled human capital in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. Additionally, Form 6 education will be strengthened through rebranding as a pre-university college.

“The government will continue to ensure Bahasa Melayu, which is the national language, is elevated within the education system, in line with its position stipulated in the Federal Constitution, and improve foreign languages as a means of building civilisation,” he said.

Anwar said the government is also committed to strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). Teaching staff in related fields will be encouraged to undergo skill training and retraining, ensuring they possess knowledge, in line with emerging technologies.

“To increase cooperation between the government, government-linked companies (GLCs), and private companies in TVET programme transformation, efforts to engage industries have been prioritised,” he added.

He added that as of July, 43 memoranda of understanding (MoUS) have been signed between the government, 14 GLCs, and 29 private companies involving 12 ministries related to TVET. These partnerships cover areas such as expertise contribution, equipment, curriculum development, and training sponsorship.

The government has also allocated RM40 million for the Career Building Programme, a skills enhancement (upskilling) programme for non-formal workers, including gig workers with Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) level qualifications and below.

“The government believes that the decision to review a salary increase for TVET graduates could change the public’s perception of TVET as a career choice,” he said.

Recognising that almost 50 per cent of SPM holders do not pursue higher education, the government is offering youths a chance to start their careers early in the manufacturing sector as skilled workers with competitive salaries.

“Through the Academy in Industry (AiI) initiative, the government will allocate a special fund of RM209 million, including placement allowance. We aim to provide skilled employment opportunities to 50,000 of our youths with the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) by the end of 12MP,” he said. - Bernama