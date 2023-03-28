Govt to return to two political parties, family RM2.1m allegedly linked to 1MDB

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian government will return a sum of RM2.1 million which was allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and forfeited from two political parties and the family of the late former Paya Besar MP Datuk Seri Abdul Manan Ismail.

The political parties are Pahang MCA Liaison Committee and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).

This was after deputy public prosecutor Kamal Baharin Omar informed the Court of Appeal here today that the Attorney-General’s Chambers had received representations from the three appellants - Pahang MCA Liaison Committee, PBRS and Abdul Manan’s family - and agreed not to contest their appeals.

He said the monies and interest accrued, which were forfeited by the government, would be released to the three appellants within two months from today.

Lawyer Datuk Ben Chan, representing Pahang MCA Liaison Committee, told the court that his client’s representation was for the AGC to consider to allow its appeal.

Following this, a three-member bench of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said allowed the appeals and set aside the rulings of the High Court.

The other members of the bench were Justices Datuk Abu BakarJais and Datuk Supang Lian.

In 2020, three separate High Courts had allowed the prosecution’s applications to forfeit monies totalling RM2.1 million from the Pahang MCA Liaison Committee, PBRS and Abdul Manan’s family.

Of the amount, RM1 million was from PBRS, RM835,258.19 from the Pahang MCA Liaison Committee, and RM265,146.16 from Rohizah Ahmad and six others.

On Jan 30 this year, the prosecution withdrew its appeals in the Court of Appeal to forfeit monies totalling RM21.7 million belonging to 11 entities and individuals, including Pekan Umno and Johor Umno Liaison Committee, and allegedly linked to IMDB.

The others were from Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd, Jakel Trading, Johor Bahru Barisan Nasional division, Mediaedge CIA Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Sarawak United People’s Party, director for Strategic Engagement Media Sdn Bhd (CENSE Media) Sim Sai Hoon, AGA Touch Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Yayasan Persatuan Bekas Anggota Kemas Malaysia (Yayasan PBAKM) and former land and cooperative development minister Tan Sri Kasitah Gaddam.

The three cases today are the last of the 41 entities from which the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sought to recover assets said to have been paid for using funds from 1MDB.

In today’s proceedings, lawyer Avinash Kamalanathan represented PBRS, Chan and Sangeetha Vasanth Kumar for Pahang MCA Liaison Committee and Nur Jehan Abu Bakar for the family of Abdul Manan.

Also appearing for the prosecution were deputy public prosecutors Samihah Rhazali and Nik Haslinie Hashim. - Bernama