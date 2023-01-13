Govt to review chicken ceiling price

ALOR SETAR: The ceiling price of RM9.40 per kilogramme (kg) for standard chicken in the market will be reviewed to ensure that the people get the protein source at a more stable price.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister (KPDN) Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said that due to the recovery of chicken supply in the market, he will hold discussions with the industry players to determine the new ceiling price soon.

“The ceiling price so far has remained at RM9.40 per kg but I see all over the country today that companies are selling below the ceiling price, some are selling at RM7.90 per kg, some are selling at RM8.90 per kg.

“I am very grateful to them for giving the people a lot of room to get cheaper chicken,“ he said after visiting a chicken sales centre here today.

Asked whether the new ceiling price will be cheaper than the current ceiling price or vice versa, Salahuddin said that matter will be determined later and hopes that negotiations can be done with industry players.

Salahuddin said besides holding discussions with chicken suppliers and sellers, his ministry would also hold meetings with the main players in the industry to get details on the issue of chicken supply in the market.

He said, the meeting is expected to identify the cause of the problem and find a solution so that the supply chain in the market can be improved.

“There are four large companies that I will announce later, I will continue this engagement directly with them, in the upstream, to the source of this problem.

“So wait, let me get more complete facts from the ministry (KPDN), from MAFS (Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security), Ministry of Economy and MITI (Ministry of International Trade and Industry),“ he said.

Meanwhile, he called on retailers especially in rural areas to register with the Cooking Oil Price Stabilization Scheme (COSS) created by the ministry to enable them to obtain subsidised cooking oil supplies directly from suppliers. - Bernama