IPOH: The government is setting up an esports league in an effort to unearth more talent in cyber sports, according to Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said at the moment esports competitions, which are fast gaining popularity throughout the country, are held as a one-off event.

“Very soon there will be an esports league from the bottom to top for us to scout for talents and market them as esports has a huge following,” he said.

Syed Saddiq was speaking to reporters after delivery a keynote address entitled “Grassroot vs Rest of the World” on the final day of the Esports Professional Industry Conference (EPIC) 2019 themed “More than Gaming”, here today.

Asked when the esports league will start, Syed Saddiq said the ministry was looking at selecting players to represent the country in the sport at the 2019 SEA Games in Manila, Philippines.

There will be six esports games in competition in Manila from Nov 30 to Dec 11, namely Dota 2, Stracraft 2, Arena of Valor, Mobile Legend, Tekken and NBA 2k19.

To ensure esports continued to be empowered, Syed Saddiq said the ministry has set up a task force manned by professional players.

“With the task force, we will set the rules and regulations on esports,” he said.

According to Syed Saddiq, the special task force will also take into consideration the views of parents on esports, as some parents are worried their children will become addicted.

“The task force cannot ignore the views of parents especially on addiction to esports.

“There are many esports professionals but they are fit and have routine and regime so as not to be addicted or ignore their health,” he added. — Bernama