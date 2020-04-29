Govt to send illegal immigrants identified in areas under EMCO to immigration facilities

PUTRAJAYA: The government will place all illegal immigrants identified in areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at immigration detention centres after the order is lifted, according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said they may also be sent to the 11 special prisons gazetted by the Home Ministry (KDN) if the need arises.

“For example, at Taman Murni in Selayang which is still under EMCO, the government plans to pick up all identified illegal immigrants in the area to be sent to detention centres.

“If these detention centres cannot accommodate them, we will send them to the special prisons,” he told a daily media briefing on the MCO, here today.

Bernama had previously reported that KDN had gazetted 11 temporary prisons to accommodate those who are found guilty for violating MCO.

These temporary prisons began operating on April 23. - Bernama